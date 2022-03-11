Martinelli named in Brazil World Cup squad for first time

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has called up uncapped Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli for the first time for the last two World Cup qualifying matches at the end of the month. The squad does not include Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus or fellow striker Roberto Firmino of Liverpool who may now be at risk of not making the finals in Qatar in November. But Neymar is back after missing Brazil’s last three qualifiers. Group leader Brazil has already secured a place at the World Cup finals. It takes on sixth-place Chile at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on March 24 before visiting Bolivia five days later.