Horner more concerned with F1 budget cap than Mercedes car

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner sees nothing illegal in the new-look Mercedes car and is far more concerned how Formula One’s budget cap will impact teams. The cap was reduced from $145 million to $140 million this year and drops to $135 million next year. The decision made in 2020 was to improve competition by giving richer teams like Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull less of an advantage. But with the ongoing war in Ukraine, rising inflation, energy prices and interest rates going up, Horner is worried the cap is now unrealistic.