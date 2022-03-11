Harvard coach Kathy Delaney-Smith to retire after 40 years

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Kathy Delaney-Smith is retiring after 40 years as Harvard’s women’s basketball coach. She leaves with an Ivy League-record 630 victories, 11 conference championships and six trips to the NCAA tournament. One of those visits produced the biggest upset in the tournament’s history, when the No. 16 seed knocked off top-seeded Stanford. Delaney-Smith’s players remember how she fought for gender equity in sports. She fought for her teams to have equal access to practice courts and uniforms with their names on them. Harvard plays top-seeded Princeton in the Ivy League semifinals on Friday.