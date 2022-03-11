Gearing Up: Equipment companies ready for post-lockout rush

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Baseball’s top equipment companies say they are ready to meet the rush as major leaguers report to spring training. The end of baseball’s 99-day lockout means it’s time for players across the sport to take a closer look at their supply of bats and gloves for the grind of a 162-game season. The first spring training games are scheduled for next week, and opening day is April 7. The leading equipment companies say their renewed push on different communication channels in the COVID-19 era paid off when baseball’s typical schedule was disrupted by the labor strife.