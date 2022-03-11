Cubs manager David Ross gets extension through 2024

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and manager David Ross have agreed to a contract extension through the 2024 season that includes a club option for 2025. In the two years since he was hired to replace Joe Maddon, Ross is 105-117 with one playoff appearance. He helped the team wade through the challenges brought on by the pandemic in 2020. Chicago went 34-26 record and won the NL Central in a shortened season before getting swept in two games by Miami in the wild-card series. Last season, the Cubs were in first place before going into a slump that led to the dismantling of their core and a 71-91 record.