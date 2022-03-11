Creighton routs No. 11 Providence to reach Big East final

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points and keyed an overwhelming blitz that sent Creighton to a stunning 85-58 rout of No. 11 Providence and into the Big East championship game. Alex O’Connell had 18 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 points and nine rebounds as the fourth-seeded Bluejays, who reached their fourth conference final since joining the league before the 2013-14 season. They are still looking for their first Big East Tournament title. The surprising Bluejays will play eighth-ranked and second-seeded Villanova or 20th-ranked and third-seeded UConn for the crown Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Al Durham had 21 points on a rare miserable night this season for the top-seeded Friars.