Adebayo scores 30 points, Heat pull away to beat Cavs

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 17 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 24 points and a pair of big third-quarter runs helped the Miami Heat beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-105 on Friday night. Tyler Herro scored 22 points and Max Strus finished with 17 for the Heat, who improved to 16-7 in games following a loss. The Heat had a 13-0 run early in the third to open up an eight-point lead, then had 11-0 run later in the quarter to build what was an 84-67 lead. Darius Garland had 24 points and 10 assists for Cleveland, which has lost seven of its last 10 games.

