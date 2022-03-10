Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:50 pm

Walker, Jackson spark UAB past FAU 80-66 in C-USA quarters

KEYT

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Walker poured in 26 points, Quan Jackson scored 20 with 14 rebounds and UAB cruised past Florida Atlantic 80-66 in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament. Michael Ertel had 16 points and six rebounds for the Blazers (25-7), the No. 2 seed out of the West Division. Michael Forrest had 16 points for the Owls (19-14), the No. 3 seed in the East. UAB advances to play the East’s top seed Middle Tennessee in the semifinals on Friday.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content