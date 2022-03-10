Walker, Jackson spark UAB past FAU 80-66 in C-USA quarters

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Walker poured in 26 points, Quan Jackson scored 20 with 14 rebounds and UAB cruised past Florida Atlantic 80-66 in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament. Michael Ertel had 16 points and six rebounds for the Blazers (25-7), the No. 2 seed out of the West Division. Michael Forrest had 16 points for the Owls (19-14), the No. 3 seed in the East. UAB advances to play the East’s top seed Middle Tennessee in the semifinals on Friday.