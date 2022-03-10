Titans working on plans to build new stadium next to Nissan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have gone from trying to modernize Nissan Stadium to working on plans for a new stadium right next door. That’s because planned renovation costs more than doubled to $1.2 billion. Titans President Burke Nihill discussed the team’s plans Thursday at a sports authority board meeting. The Tennessean reports the Titans currently are working with local officials on the design and costs for a new stadium on the parking lots between the current stadium and Interstate 24. The timeline calls for trying to finish construction in time to host the 2026 World Cup if Nashville is tapped as a host city.