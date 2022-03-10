Russia’s ban qualifies Georgia for 2023 Rugby World Cup

DUBLIN (AP) — Georgia has qualified for the 2023 Rugby World Cup after organizers clarified the suspension of Russia and Belarus on Thursday due to the war in Ukraine. Russia’s remaining three matches in the Rugby Europe Championship — which also doubles as World Cup qualifying — were ruled abandoned by the Rugby World Cup board. Georgia, the Netherlands and Portugal were awarded four points each. That mathematically qualified Georgia, which leads the championship unbeaten with two games in hand. Georgia has qualified for every Rugby World Cup since 2003 but has yet to get out of the pool stage.