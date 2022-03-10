Richmond gets past Rhode Island 64-59 in A10 tournament

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Grant Golden tossed in 19 points and Tyler Burton added a double-double to lead Richmond to a 64-59 victory over Rhode Island in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament. Burton finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the sixth-seeded Spiders (20-12). Malik Martin tied a career high with 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Rams (15-16). Richmond advances to play No. 3 seed VCU in the quarterfinals on Friday.