PSG’s glitzy recruitment drive backfires on coach Pochettino

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s glitzy offseason recruitment drive was hailed as the best in European soccer and designed to lead PSG to Champions League glory. But it backfired completely as goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s error against Real Madrid on Wednesday night led to another capitulation in soccer’s elite competition. Now PSG only has the league title to look forward too, having also been eliminated from the French Cup. While a home win against rock-bottom Bordeaux on Sunday may boost PSG’s goal difference, it will do little to ease the pressure on coach Mauricio Pochettino.