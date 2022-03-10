No. 25 UCF women beat USF 53-45, win first AAC championship

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Diamond Battles scored 17 points and No. 25 UCF pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat South Florida 53-45 to win the American Athletic Conference tournament championship. Top-seeded UCF (25-3) won its first AAC tournament title, avenged a loss to South Florida (24-8) in last season’s championship and extended its winning streak to a program-best 13 games. Neither team held more than three-point lead in the second half and it was tied at 40 with 5:23 to play. But the Knights scored the next nine points and ended the game on a 13-5 run. Elena Tsineke scored 14 points to lead No. 2 seed South Florida.