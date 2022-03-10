No. 23 Colorado State ekes by Utah State in MWC quarters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chandler Jacobs banked in the winning basket with 1.8 seconds left and No. 23 Colorado State held off Utah State 53-51 in the Mountain West Conference quarterfinals. Isaiah Stevens drove the lane in the final seconds, then passed across the paint to Jacobs, who banked in a tiebreaking layup. Stevens led the Rams with 14 points and seven rebounds, and MWC player of the year David Roddy added 13 points and six boards. Brandon Horvath led Utah State with 17 points, and Justin Bean had 15 points and 13 rebounds.