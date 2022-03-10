MLB talks gain momentum toward deal saving 162-game season

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and its locked-out players agreed to negotiate on an international amateur draft, and management made a counteroffer as the sport’s drawn-out labor talks finally gained momentum toward an agreement. MLB told players if an agreement was reached by 3 p.m. Thursday and ratified later in the day, players could start reporting to spring training Friday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. A deal Thursday also would preserve the 162-game schedule, the person said.