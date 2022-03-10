Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:50 am

Millner Jr. leads Toledo over Cent. Michigan 72-71 in MAC

KEYT

CLEVELAND — Setric Millner Jr. had 22 points as top-seeded Toledo narrowly beat eighth-seeded Central Michigan 72-71 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference Tourney on Thursday. RayJ Dennis scored the winning basket with 10 seconds to go and then TJ Shumate forced a turnover on the Chippewas inbounds pass. However, Ryan Rollins missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw, giving Central Michigan a last shot but Harrison Henderson’s 3-pointer was off the mark.  Henderson led the Chippewas on Thursday with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content