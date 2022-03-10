Jets re-sign safeties Lamarcus Joyner, Will Parks

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets re-signed safeties Lamarcus Joyner and Will Parks. The moves keep two potential starters on the roster. Joyner signed a one-year deal with the Jets last offseason and was expected to team with Marcus Maye as New York’s starting safeties. But Joyner lasted just nine snaps because he tore his triceps in the season opener at Carolina. Joyner’s agent Sunny Shah announced on Twitter that the 31-year-old veteran was signing another one-year contract with New York. The Jets announced they were bringing back Parks. He started two of the Jets’ final three games.