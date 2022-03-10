Curry scores 34 points, Warriors beat Nuggets 113-102

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 24 of his 34 points in the second half, and the Golden State Warriors closed the game with a 13-0 run to beat the Denver Nuggets 113-102. Jordan Poole had 21 points, and Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson added 18 each for the Warriors who beat the Nuggets for the first time this season. Denver won its first three games against Golden State this season. Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, just missing his 19th triple double of the season. Monte Morris added 19 points for Denver.