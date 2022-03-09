Skip to Content
Revolution down Pumas 3-0 in Champions League quarters

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Adam Buksa scored twice and the New England Revolution beat Liga MX’s Pumas 3-0 in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday night. The Revolution’s first appearance in the Champions League since 2008 came amid a steady snow shower at Gillette Stadium. The second leg will be played next week in Mexico City. New England went straight to the quarterfinals without a Round of 16 appearance because Haiti’s Cavaly AS had to forfeit with visa issues. Sebastian Lletget also scored for New England

