Miller lifts Canucks to 5-3 win over Canadiens

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and had three assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Miller extended his points streak to 10 games, getting 21 points on seven goals and 14 assists during that span. Elias Pettersson and Brock Boese scored power-play goal, Travis Hamonic also scored and Bo Horvat added an empty-net goal for Vancouver, which has won three straight. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice and had an assist, and Rem Pitlick had a goal and two assists for the Canadiens, who lost for the second time in nine games.