Alcorn State edges Prairie View A&M in OT in SWAC tourney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Darrious Agnew finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Justin Thomas sank 1 of 2 free throws with 1 second remaining in overtime to lead No. 1 seed Alcorn State to a 64-63 victory over eighth-seeded Prairie View A&M in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals. Byron Joshua had 13 points for the Braves (16-15). The Braves scored a season-low 20 points in the second half, but they forced a season-high 27 turnovers. Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. had 20 points for the Panthers (8-19). Alcorn State advances to Friday’s semifinal round where it will face the winner of Thursday’s match-up between fifth-seed Alabama A&M and fourth-seeded Florida A&M.