Ukraine gets $700K donation from Grand Slams, WTA, ATP, ITF

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — The four Grand Slam tennis tournaments and the sport’s governing bodies have jointly made a donation of $700,000 to aid humanitarian relief efforts via Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund and to support the Ukraine Tennis Federation. The WTA, ATP and the International Tennis Federation joined the groups that run the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in each giving $100,000 to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The seven organizations also created a Tennis Plays for Peace campaign, which will include giving ribbons for players to wear during the upcoming tournament in Indian Wells to show support for Ukraine.