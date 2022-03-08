Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:04 am

NFL salary cap for 2022 increases by nearly $26M to $208.2M

KEYT

By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL’s salary cap for 2022 will be $208.2 million — a healthy increase from the previous, pandemic-impacted years. The cap is going up from $182.5 million, which was down by nearly $10 million from the 2020 season. Adding in benefits attached to the cap, teams will be allowed to have a total player cost of $284.367 million. Quarterbacks will have the highest franchise tag hit at $29.7 million. The 32 teams have until 4 p.m. to apply franchise tags and some clubs already have done so. Free agency officially begins March 16 though teams can negotiated with agents beginning Monday.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content