Kraken sign F Jared McCann to 5-year contract extension

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Jared McCann to a five-year contract extension worth an average of $5 million per season, locking up one of their young core players for the future. McCann is Seattle’s leading scorer with 33 points despite missing eight games. He was slated to become a restricted free agent going into next season. McCann was selected by the Kraken from Toronto in the NHL expansion draft last summer and is the first player to re-sign with Seattle. The 25-year-old has already set a career-high with 21 goals.