Duclair, Verhaeghe help Panthers beat Penguins 4-3

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Anthony Duclair scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Carter Verhaeghe added an insurance score in the third, leading the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Duclair and Verhaeghe matched career highs in goals. Duclair scored his 23rd of the season and Verhaeghe his 18th as Florida won its fourth straight game. Sam Reinhart scored his 19th, Aaron Ekblad his 15th and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 shots. Sidney Crosby scored his 19th with 2:09 to play as Pittsburgh lost its second straight game. Crosby extended a seven-game point streak with his third straight multipoint effort. Jake Guentzel scored his 28th goal of the season and Bryan Rust scored his 19th in his 400th NHL game. Tristan Jarry made 25 saves.