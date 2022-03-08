Devils score five straight goals to beat Avalanche, 5-3

By TOM CANAVAN

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nathan Bastian scored a power-play goal with 6:56 left to play to put the New Jersey Devils on top as they rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Tuesday night. Tomas Tatar, Ty Smith, Damon Severson also scored for the Devils, and Nico Daws made 23 saves. Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar scored for the Avalanche and Darcy Kuemper had 38 saves. Colorado had been 23-0 this season when leading after the first period.