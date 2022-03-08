Badgers’ Johnny Davis, Greg Gard take AP Big Ten top honors

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and the Badgers’ Greg Gard is coach of the year. Davis won top honors over Iowa’s Keegan Murray and both were unanimous picks for spots on the AP All-Big Ten team along with Purdue’s Jaden Ivey in voting of 15 journalists who cover the conference. Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens is newcomer of the year. Joining Davis, Murray and Ivey on the all-conference first team are Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn. Liddell is a repeat first-team pick.