Raiders hire staff under new coach Josh McDaniels
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer
The Las Vegas Raiders have announced new coach Josh McDaniels’ staff. It includes former Giants coordinator Patrick Graham running the defense and former Patriots assistant Mick Lombardi coordinating the offense. Also on the staff are former Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Ryan returning as a senior defensive assistant, Tom McMahon as special teams coordinator and former NFL star Antonio Pierce as linebackers coach.