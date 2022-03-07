Panthers beat Sabres 6-1, extend win streak to three games

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists, and the Florida Panthers won their third straight game, beating the Buffalo Sabres 6-1. Anthony Duclair added a goal and an assist. Noel Acciari, Carter Verhaeghe, and Patric Hornqvist also scored during a four-goal second period. Brandon Montour also scored, and Spencer Knight made 28 saves. John Hayden tipped in Rasmus Asplund’s shot for Buffalo’s lone goal. Craig Anderson stopped 25 shots for the Sabres.