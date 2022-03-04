Saint Mary’s vows to keep pushing after win over Gonzaga

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — The Saint Mary’s men’s basketball team has embraced the idea of not having a star scorer but rather playing great defense to win games. The Gaels jumped four spots to No. 19 in the most recent AP poll after toppling top-ranked Gonzaga and preventing the Bulldogs from completing an unbeaten run through the West Coast Conference schedule. Next up is the WCC Tournament in Las Vegas, and coach Randy Bennett’s close-knit Saint Mary’s team hardly considers itself done during this special season.