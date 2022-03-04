Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:12 am

No. 24 Iowa beats Michigan 82-71 for 5th straight victory

KEYT

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half to help No. 24 Iowa build a big lead, and the streaking Hawkeyes went on to beat Michigan 82-71. The Hawkeyes led 47-30 at halftime and coasted to their fifth straight victory and eighth win in nine games. The Wolverines are the only team to beat Iowa since mid-February. Michigan had no shot to win the rematch because it simply could not slow down Iowa’s dynamic and balanced offense.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content