Ken Norton Jr. returns to UCLA as inside linebackers coach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ken Norton Jr. has returned to UCLA as inside linebackers coach. Norton was fired by the Seattle Seahawks in January after four seasons as Pete Carroll’s defensive coordinator. Norton previously had been the Oakland Raiders’ defensive coordinator for three years before reuniting with Carroll, his boss at Southern California from 2004 to 2009. Norton was a star linebacker at UCLA from 1984 to 1987, leading the Bruins to four bowl games and the 1985 Pac-10 championship. He went on to become the only player in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Norton will work with Bill McGovern, who became Kelly’s defensive coordinator in February.