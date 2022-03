KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Demarius Jacobs jumper with more than two minutes left proved to be the game-winning shot as Ball State edged Western Michigan, 64-63. Lamar Norman Jr. scored at the basket to give the Broncos a 63-58 lead with 3:51 left to play, but it proved to be Western Michigan’s final points. Payton Sparks and Jacobs scored on layups to get the Cardinals within one and Jacobs hit the go-ahead jumper with 2:17 left.