Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:11 pm

Holmes, Berger lift No. 14 Indiana over No. 11 Terps 62-51

KEYT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points in her best game since being injured, Grace Berger scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds  and 14th-ranked Indiana turned back No. 11 Maryland 62-51 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. Indiana meets top-seeded and 13th-ranked Ohio State in the semifinals on Saturday. Since fourth-seeded Maryland  joined the Big Ten in the 2014-15 season, the Terrapins had never been seeded below No. 2 or failed to make the championship game. They are now 19-3 in tournament games. Ashley Owusu scored 21 points for Maryland and  Angel Reese had 14 points and 13 rebounds

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content