Austin lifts Ole Miss over No. 23 Florida women in SEC

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-SEC center Shakira Austin scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Mississippi held off No. 23 Florida 70-60 Friday in the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament quarterfinals. The Rebels now have won five of their last six to reach their first semifinal since 1993. They will play top-ranked South Carolina in the semifinals Saturday in a rematch of the regular season finale between the teams that the Gamecocks won 71-57 in Oxford last weekend. No. 5 seed Florida (21-10) now will wait for the NCAA Tournament bracket announcement having lost four of five with injuries to two starters.

