AP Source: Bills grant WR Beasley permission to seek trade

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with discussions confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have granted veteran receiver Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills were not going to formally announce the news. NFL.com first reported the development earlier in the day by citing general manager Brandon Beane saying Beasley’s camp approached the Bills seeking permission to talk to other teams. Beasley turns 33 next month, has one year left on a four-year contract he signed with Buffalo in free agency in 2019. He was one of the NFL’s most vocal anti-vaccination critics over the past year.