Thomas, Dugalic lead UCLA women past USC in Pac-12 tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ilmar’l Thomas scored 18 points and Angela Dugalic came off the bench to post a double-double to help UCLA pull away for a 73-60 victory over USC in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament. Thomas sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor for the seventh-seeded Bruins (14-11). Dugalic, a sophomore, pitched in with 13 points and 12 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and the third of her career. Thomas had 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the first half to spark UCLA to a 33-26 lead at intermission. The Bruins maintained their lead in the third quarter until USC’s Jordan Sanders sank two free throws with 3 seconds left to knot the score at 46. UCLA pulled away with a 21-11 game-ending run. UCLA advances to play second-seeded Oregon on Thursday.