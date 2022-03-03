Pitino says he’s committed to Iona, denies Maryland interest

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Rick Pitino says he loves coaching at Iona and is committed to his players amid speculation he could be a candidate for the Maryland coaching job. Pitino said on Twitter that Maryland can be one of the nation’s best basketball programs and he hopes the Terrapins find the next Gary Williams. But he said it will not be him. Pitino won national titles coaching Kentucky and Louisville. He is in his second season at Iona. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon stepped down in early December. Assistant Danny Manning took over the program as interim coach.