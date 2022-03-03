Skip to Content
Patty Tavatanakit takes 1-stroke lead at Singapore LPGA

SINGAPORE (AP) — Patty Tavatanakit shot a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship. The tournament includes nine of the top 10-ranked players in women’s golf. Danielle Kang was in a group tied for second and was tied for lead before bogeying her final hole. She’s in second place with Inbee Park and A Lim Kim. World top-ranked Jin Young Ko,  Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson were among those tied for third, two strokes behind, after 69s.

