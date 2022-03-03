New coach, similar ethos as Marsch prepares for Leeds debut

LEEDS, England (AP) — Don’t expect Leeds to look markedly different under the leadership of new American coach Jesse Marsch following his arrival at the struggling English Premier League club as the replacement for the fired Marcelo Bielsa. Marsch says that is the reason why he was picked to take over from the man who he has described as a “living legend.” Bielsa spent 3 1/2 years at Leeds and implemented an adventurous, all-action approach that led to goals at both ends of the field. Marsch wants his players to show the same fearlessness they had under Bielsa but says there will have to be some tactical modifications. Leeds is two points from the relegation zone.