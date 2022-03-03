Nebraska women hit 15 3s, beat Illini in 2nd round of B10

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaz Shelley made nine of Nebraska’s tournament-record 15 3-pointers in scoring a career-high-tying 32 points, and the sixth-seeded Cornhuskers rolled past 14th-seeded Illinois 92-74 in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. Nebraska takes on third-seeded and 10th-ranked Michigan in Friday’s quarterfinals. Shelley was 9 of 13 from the arc, one make shy of her career best but matching the tournament record. Alexis Markowski finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Isabelle Bourne added 15 points and Sam Haiby 10. Adalia McKenzie scored 18 points and Aaliyah Nye and Jayla Oden had 14 each for the Fighting Illini.