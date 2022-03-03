MATCHDAY: Sevilla visits Alavés; Inter looks for goals

By The Associated Press

Sevilla visits Alavés trying to keep the pressure on Real Madrid. A win would pull Sevilla to within three points of the leaders. Inter Milan has been held scoreless in its last four games in all competitions but has a chance to rediscover its attacking verve when it hosts last-place Salernitana. In the French league midtable Lyon looks for only its second win in five games when it visits struggling Lorient. Arminia Bielefeld hosts Augsburg in a game between two teams trying to build a cushion to separate themselves from the Bundesliga relegation zone.