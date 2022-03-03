Skip to Content
Last-place Coyotes beat NHL-leading Avalanche again, 2-1

By JACK THOMPSON
Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored early in the third period, Karel Vejmelka stopped 42 shots and the struggling Arizona Coyotes beat the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche 2-1. Loui Eriksson also had a goal for the Coyotes, who entered the day trailing Montreal by a point for the fewest points in the league. The Coyotes now have 34 and they handed the Avalanche their first loss after scoring first this season. They had been 30-0-3. Devon Toews scored the lone goal for Colorado, which still has the most points in the NHL with 84.

