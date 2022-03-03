Kim, Seiffert share lead in breezy Puerto Rico Open

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Michael Kim birdied the last two holes for a 7-under 65 at breezy Grand Reserve and a share of the lead in the Puerto Rico Open on Thursday with Chase Seiffert. Kim, the 2018 John Deere Classic winner, had a bogey-free round. Ryan Brehm was a stroke back, and Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Aaron Baddeley shot 67. Oklahoma senior Chris Gotterup had a 68 in his first tour round. He won the Puerto Rico Classic collegiate event two weeks ago at Grand Reserve. Puerto Rico native Rafa Campos birdied his last two holes for a 70. The winner will receive a two-year exemption and gets in the PGA Championship, but will not be exempt for the Masters.