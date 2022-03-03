Florida State women hold off Boston College in ACC tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Erin Howard scored 16 points, Morgan Jones made two key baskets in the final 1:12 and No. 9 seed Florida State held off eighth-seeded Boston College 63-58 in the second round of the ACC tournament. Florida State will play third-ranked North Carolina State in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Seminoles lost to the ACC regular-season champions 68-48 on Feb. 3. Florida State led 54-41 with 4:15 remaining in the fourth quarter before turning it over four times during a 12-1 Boston College run. Three of those came on consecutive possessions. Leading 61-58, Florida State struggled again with Boston College’s pressure defense and with the shot clock winding down, Jones drove the lane and converted a contested layup with 7.8 seconds left. Taylor Soule scored 16 points for Boston College.