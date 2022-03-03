Escaping salary cap trouble is a true trick of the NFL trade

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL salary cap is going back up this year with a projection of $208.2 million per team. This comes after a decrease in 2021 from pandemic-related revenue drops. New Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah calls the process of managing the cap “a little bit of art” and “a little bit of science.” The Vikings are one of the five teams the furthest into the red with less than two weeks before free agency begins. The others are the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys and Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.