Clippers surge to 132-111 victory, season sweep of Lakers

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers completed a four-game season sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers with a 132-111 victory. Reggie Jackson had a career-high 36 points and Ivica Zubac added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers. They seized control of the sweep-clinching victory and their seventh straight win over the Lakers overall by scoring 23 consecutive points during the first six minutes of the third quarter. LeBron James had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers, who have lost four straight and seven of eight to fall a season-worst eight games below .500.