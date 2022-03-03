Ben Chiarot scores in OT, Canadiens beat Flames 5-4

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Ben Chiarot scored his second goal of the game 1:03 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 5-4 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Jeff Petry, Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman also scored for Montreal and Andrew Hammond made 30 saves. Last in the Eastern Conference, the Canadiens improved to 6-4 since Martin St. Louis replaced Dominique Ducharme as coach Feb. 9. Pacific Division leading Calgary missed a chance to set a franchise record of 12 consecutive home victories. Blake Coleman, Johnny Gaudreau, Andrew Mangiapane and Elias Lindholm scored for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.