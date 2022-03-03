As war rages, Paralympics opening in Beijing without Russia

BEIJING (AP) — The 2022 Winter Paralympics are set to open in Beijing, with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get here. The head of the Ukrainian delegation says “it’s a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics.” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, shortly after the Winter Olympics wrapped up in Beijing, is roiling the world. And the world of sports is no exception. Paralympics organizers initially announced that Russians and Belarusians would be allowed to compete in Beijing. But they reversed course one day before the opening and expelled athletes from both countries.