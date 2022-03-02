Syracuse University inks NIL deal with Brandr Group

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse University has signed a group licensing agreement with The Brandr Group to promote the athletes on the school’s 20 teams. The partnership announced Wednesday creates new opportunities for the university’s athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) using the school’s official trademarks and logos. The agreement allows for the collective use of athletes’ NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with Syracuse University logos and marks. Athletes will have the option to voluntarily join a group licensing program. TBG will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the athletes, and the program does not limit individual NIL rights.